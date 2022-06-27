Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 18,416 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.26. 32,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.