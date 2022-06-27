Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 6,646 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 238,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,356,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

