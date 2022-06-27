Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.48. The company had a trading volume of 54,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,325. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

