Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.30.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.79. 16,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,860. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.