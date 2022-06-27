Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 967 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in FedEx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,068 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $243.15. 53,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.95.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

