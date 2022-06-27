Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,712 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 62,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

