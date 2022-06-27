Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $90.96. 55,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

