Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

