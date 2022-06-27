Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $3,658.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00047362 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,807,581,980 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,491,179 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

