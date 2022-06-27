PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $17.96

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $18.99. PubMatic shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 2,717 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $923.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.56.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $165,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,718.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $459,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,985 shares of company stock worth $3,178,660. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,465,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $12,261,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

