PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $21.20

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $22.12. PureTech Health shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTC shares. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

