Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE PMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 75,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $1,738,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $278,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

