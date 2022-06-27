QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,898,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

