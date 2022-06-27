Qubitica (QBIT) Price Reaches $11.94 on Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00283804 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002697 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01908380 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00304409 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

