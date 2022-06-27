Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00185295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00049524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

