Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 3,737.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

