RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP) Plans $0.02 Final Dividend

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

