Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 5,028,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,663. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

