REAL (REAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

