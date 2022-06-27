Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 7,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 625,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

