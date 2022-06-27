Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 7,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 625,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.
RETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.