Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.38) to GBX 7,700 ($94.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($113.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,685.71 ($94.14).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,246 ($76.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £44.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,388.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,191.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,105.45. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,604 ($80.89).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.11), for a total value of £479,285.82 ($587,072.29).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.