Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (RDEIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2726 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.

RDEIY opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.95) to €18.75 ($19.74) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

