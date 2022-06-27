ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 111.8% Higher Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $18,653.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 111.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,144.30 or 0.99955632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00038932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00237720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00246525 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00082903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00121421 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.