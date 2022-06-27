Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of RF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. 119,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,247. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

