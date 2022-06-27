Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (AOT, AP.UN, APR.UN, BARC, BEI.UN, BMW, BURBY, CAR.UN, CBK, CJ)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 27th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Ascot Resources Ltd alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 267 ($3.27) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($94.74) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,845 ($22.60) to GBX 1,848 ($22.64).

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €12.00 ($12.63) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.25.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.25.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$28.50 to C$27.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.35.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €173.00 ($182.11) to €167.00 ($175.79). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.50.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$32.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$106.00 to C$102.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.80.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 138 ($1.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.50.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €706.00 ($743.16) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$22.50.

American Lithium (CVE:LI) was given a C$8.25 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €731.00 ($769.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$23.00.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$150.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.75.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($341.05) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $52.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €700.00 ($736.84) to €706.00 ($743.16). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$7.75.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$26.25 to C$25.00.

Relx (LON:REL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.46) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$15.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$21.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$34.50 to C$32.75.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €129.00 ($135.79) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$20.50.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.75.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,100 ($50.22) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.