Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 122.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

