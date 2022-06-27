RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

