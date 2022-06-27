Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 360,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.07. 2,449,926 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.