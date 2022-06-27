Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Cowen

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.67.

RHHBY traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,750,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $3,625,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $4,848,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth $4,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

