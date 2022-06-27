Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA OIH traded up $6.56 on Monday, reaching $235.36. 17,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.22. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

