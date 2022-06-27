Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 37.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Copart by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $338,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 726,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,774,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
Copart Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
