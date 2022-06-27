Rockland Trust Co. Has $60.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rockland Trust Co. owned 7.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $60,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 202.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $148.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,042. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

