Rockland Trust Co. Has $9.86 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,051,092 shares of company stock valued at $321,474,118. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,522. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $325.82. The stock has a market cap of $313.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

