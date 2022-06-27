Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,239 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.10. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

