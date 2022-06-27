Rockland Trust Co. Sells 15,114 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,011. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

