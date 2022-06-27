Rockland Trust Co. Sells 9,797 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.56. 7,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,919. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

