Rockland Trust Co. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,587. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

