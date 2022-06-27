Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Decreased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.06.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.75. 5,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,425. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.