Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $201.32 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

