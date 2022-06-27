Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on CAE (TSE:CAE)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.05.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$32.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 71.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.27 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.0932635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

