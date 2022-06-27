Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.29) to GBX 2,020 ($24.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.02) to GBX 1,525 ($18.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,798.89 ($22.03).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,001 ($12.26) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.18. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 933.40 ($11.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.53). The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

