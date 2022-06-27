Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $1,007,752.27 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,795.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.