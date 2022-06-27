Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 6.2%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.73. 7,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,667,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

