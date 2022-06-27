Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 17.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $70,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after buying an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,223. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

