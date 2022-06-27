Scotiabank Cuts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.69.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$35.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,249. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$31.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.74.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

