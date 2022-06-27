Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.82 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
