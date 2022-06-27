Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

SELB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

