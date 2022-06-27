ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) versus Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head to Head Review

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServiceSource International and Gravity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $195.70 million 0.74 -$14.72 million ($0.09) -16.11 Gravity $361.55 million N/A $59.35 million $7.18 6.90

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ServiceSource International and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -5.14% -0.61% -0.30% Gravity 14.81% 23.81% 17.98%

Volatility and Risk

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gravity beats ServiceSource International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization; and serves cloud and SaaS, software and hardware, medical device and diagnostic equipment, and industrial IoT industries. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Gravity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 156 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

