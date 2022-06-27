SG Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,331 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 48,107 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 48,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

