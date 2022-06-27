SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,473 Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

