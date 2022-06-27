SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 138,218 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Viper Energy Partners makes up about 2.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viper Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.21. 9,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.24%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 259,506 shares of company stock worth $8,481,872 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

